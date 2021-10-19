Magnolia Nabs Vanessa Kirby Starrer ‘Italian Studies’ (Exclusive)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to Italian Studies, the Tribeca Film Festival title that stars Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby.

Tramps filmmaker Adam Leon is behind the film that follows writer Alina Reynolds (Kirby), who loses her memory and finds herself adrift in New York City — with almost no sense of time, place, the season or her own identity. She finds an anchor in a charismatic teenager (Simon Brickner), connecting with him and his free-spirited group of friends as she makes her way through a disorienting but strangely beautiful cityscape.

Annika Wahlsten, Annabel Hoffman, Maya Hawke and Fred Hechinger also star in the movie. The film, which is scored by Nicholas Britell, features live-captured music.

Magnolia will release the film in theaters and on demand on Jan. 14, 2022.

Animal Kingdom, Tango Entertainment and Topic Studios produced Italian Studies. Brad Becker-Parton, Joshua Astrachan, Jamund Washington, Andrea Roa and Jason Reif acted as producers on the movie. Executive producers are Kirby, Lia Buman, Tim Headington, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Michael Bloom and Frederick W. Green.

WME Independent negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia Pictures International will introduce Italian Studies to buyers at MIA Rome.

“Our entire team is thrilled to partner with Magnolia and honored to be a part of their history of bold, passionate and boundary-pushing films,” said Leon.