Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Follow-Up to Oscar-Winner ‘The Father’

The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow up to his acclaimed directorial debut The Father, which won Oscars and BAFTAs for both best adapted screenplay and leading actor (for Anthony Hopkins), has landed another major name.

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown star who was recently Oscar nominated for Pieces of a Woman, has joined the cast alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, who were previously announced.

Adapted once again by Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father, Dangerous Liaisons, Atonement) from another of Zeller’s stage plays (part of a trilogy of family-focused stories that also includes The Mother), The Son reveals Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

“Vanessa Kirby is for me a very great actress: intense, inventive and powerful,” said Zeller. “I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure.”

See-Saw Films’ Oscar-winning duo Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (Ammonite, Lion, The King’s Speech) and Joanna Laurie are producing with Christophe Spadone (The Father) alongside Zeller. Film4 are co-financing production.

Embankment and Cross City Films are handling international sales on the film and Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance are co-representing the U.S. rights.