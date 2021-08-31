Vanessa Kirby Strikes First-Look Deal With Netflix for Female-Focused Films

Vanessa Kirby, the British actress best known for playing Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, has set up a production company and struck a first-look deal with the global streamer that helped her break out.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a multi-year deal with the award-winning actress and her new London-based banner Aluna Entertainment for a slate of feature films with a focus on projects that it said would “explore the spectrum of the female experience.”

The partnership was unveiled on the eve of the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where last year Kirby cemented her fast-rising leading lady credentials with two critically-lauded features, The World to Come and Pieces of a Woman. For the latter she won the top Volpi Cup best actress award, was later picked up by Netflix and went on to land Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

In founding Aluna — which was formally incorporated in the U.K. in April — Kirby has also partnered with Lauren Dark, who joins from Film4 where she was senior executive and worked on titles including Florian Zeller’s Oscar-winning debut The Father, Rebecca Hall’s Passing and Prano Bailey Bond’s Sundance-bowing horror Censor.

“It has long been a dream of mine to produce and I have found the perfect partners in my friends at Netflix,” said Kirby, who received a BAFTA TV award and an Emmy nomination during her time on The Crown. “They have been an inspiring creative home for me from The Crown to Pieces of a Woman and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them. In Lauren I’ve found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience.”

Added Dark: “Vanessa is an extraordinary artist and I’m excited to be joining her and our new partners at Netflix on this journey. We share a passion for telling untold stories in their most ambitious and dynamic form. It has been an enormous privilege to be at Film4 for the past four years with such a talented and supportive team, alongside some of the very best filmmakers.”

Currently one of the most in-demand actresses around, Kirby is in production on both The Son, Zeller’s follow-up to The Father, starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, and the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. She will next start shooting Thomas Bidegain’s Suddenly opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Vanessa has delivered powerful and unforgettable performances as an actor and we know that she will equally captivate audiences with her creative vision as a producer,” said David Kosse, VP of international original films at Netflix. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with her and the team at Aluna to bring their films to our members around the world.”

Kirby is represented by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Linden Entertainment and Narrative and Ziffren Brittenham.