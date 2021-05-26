×
Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film

"While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film," the British actress said in a statement.

Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Space in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” a rep for Redgrave said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey was cast to appear in the Italian film, his first movie since sexual assault and misconduct allegations derailed his career in 2017.

The film will be directed by Franco Nero and will shoot in Italy.

