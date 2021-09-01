Venice: Penelope Cruz Says She’s The “Luckiest Girl in the World” to Have Worked With Pedro Almodovar on 8 Films

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz gushed about their almost quarter century of filmmaking together at the press conference for Venice Film Festival opener Parallel Mothers, the duo’s eighth feature collaboration.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world getting to work with him for so many years,” she said. “He has given me so many opportunities, so many characters that are so different from each other and so different (from) myself.”

Cruz admitted that it was Almodovar who actually inspired her go to theater school as a teenager, getting a call from him two years later for a role that she ended up being too young for. “But he said he would write one for me.”

Her first role with Almodovar was 1997’s Live Flesh, followed by All About My Mother, Volver, Broken Embraces, I’m So Excited, Julieta, Pain and Glory and, this year, Parallel Mothers.

“I know she’s there waiting for me and hopes to be called as the first choice,” said Almodovar. “But when I write a character and describe a character that is more or less her age, she is the first person I suggest, too.”

The director asserted that he “very much admired” Cruz as an actress. “But what I want to say most is that it’s very important that we understand each other, we speak the same language,” he said. “I’m a very demanding director and she gives me everything I ask her to give me. She’s very beautiful and comes out beautifully in a film, but at the same time she’s very trusting. She trusts me completely, and that makes you very brave.”