Venice: Read THR’s Day 2 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its second Venice Film Festival digital daily issue, which features a look at the fest’s missing film market, a discussion with Jamie Lee Curtis about receiving the lifetime achievement award and the special tribute she received on set of Halloween, and details on Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver’s new film, among others.

“It’s the Last Bastion for Cinema Romantics”

Sorry, Cannes, but this year Venice has you beat. Again. The combination on the Lido of big-budget blockbusters Dune, Halloween Kills, The Last Duel — with high-end art house and independent titles — Pablo Larraín’s Spencer with Kristen Stewart, Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Shirin Neshat’s Land of Dreams with Sheila Vand and Matt Dillon — makes Venice the A-lister among 2021’s A-list fests. Even Cannes’ late start — the French festival was held in July instead of May this year — is unlikely to cramp Venice’s style or threaten the Italian event’s position as the No. 1 festival launchpad for fall releases and awards season. All that’s missing is a market. THR takes a look at how the only thing the Lido is missing is a dedicated film market.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “We’re All Survivors”

When Jamie Lee Curtis learned that she would be receiving the Venice Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, her initial reaction was one of surprise. That sentiment didn’t stem from a lack of self-confidence in her 43-year acting career, which has spanned just about every genre and includes such horror classics as The Fog and Prom Night as well as slick, commercial thrillers like True Lies and Knives Out. The iconic scream queen, the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, says it simply feels “odd” to be reflecting on a lifetime journey. In Halloween Kills, which will have its world premiere Sept. 8 in Venice (Universal will release the David Gordon Green-helmed film Oct. 15), Curtis reprises the role of post-feminist heroine Laurie Strode, with at least one more outing planned for Halloween Ends, which begins production in January. The actress caught up with THR and talked about working with John Cleese and Lindsay Lohan and the sense of gratitude and community she feels every time she walks on a set.

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Board The Master Gardener

Veteran screenwriter and director Paul Schrader (First Reformed, Taxi Driver), who is unveiling his latest feature, The Card Counter, in competition at the Venice International Film Festival this week, has found the leads for his next film. Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Loving, The Gift) and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien) have signed on to co-star in The Master Gardener. THR details more about the film based on an original screenplay by Schrader.

