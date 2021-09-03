Venice: Read THR’s Day 3 Digital Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its third and final Venice Film Festival digital daily issue, which features a look at how the fest has found new ways to party amid COVID-era restrictions and safety concerns, a conversation with Egyptian writer-director Mohamed Diab on boarding Moon Knight Marvel series, and the creative team behind Spencer break down how the film offers a fresh take on the late Princess Diana, among others.

To Party or Not to Party

The army of Hollywood executives, independent filmmakers, movie distributors and ordinary fans descending on the world’s oldest film festival this week sees Venice as a chance, after months of lockdown, closed cinemas and endless Zoom meetings, to celebrate the return of cinema. And for Venice, like for similar A-list festivals such as Cannes (held last month), Telluride and Toronto (both starting next week), celebration means parties. But while there will be no shortage of glamourous films and head-turning celebrities in Venice — Timothée Chalamet, Penelópe Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Damon and Kirsten Stewart are a small sampling of the paparazzi-bait expected on the Lido this year — COVID-era restrictions and safety concerns mean the festival party scene is changing. Packed, sweaty, dancing-to-five-in-the-morning-on-the- beach blowouts are out; intimate dinners for cast and crew are in. THR details how the fest has found new ways to party amid the pandemic.

“Thank God, I Hit the Jackpot!”

Coming from Marvel Studios and landing on Disney+ next year, Moon Knight sees Oscar Isaac debut his superhero skills as Marc Spencer, a former Marine turned mercenary who uses his multiple personalities to fight crime. Also starring Ethan Hawke, the show forms part of the MCU’s Phase Four and, like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel, propels another comic book character into the fray. Moon Knight also pushes Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian writer-director known for his hard-hitting dramas, into uncharted territory — marking not just his English-language debut but his first major brush with Hollywood. As lead director of the series (he’s helming four of the six episodes) and executive producer, Diab also becomes the first Middle Eastern filmmaker to be given the keys to a major Marvel project. In a discussion with THR, Diab talks about working on the Marvel series.

Spencer: Film Has “No Goodies and No Baddies”

Depicting Princess Diana onscreen is a potentially precarious road for any filmmaker to go down. One only has to take a look at 2013’s biographical drama Diana and the pummelling it received — particularly in the U.K., where it was described by one critic as “car crash cinema” — to see the possible pitfalls. A tactic taken by Steven Knight, the prolific British screenwriter who penned the screenplay for Pablo Larraín’s Venice-bowing Spencer that stars Kristen Stewart as the iconic late royal — still a hot-button subject in the British press nearly a quarter of a century since her death — was simply not to look. The creative team behind the film chat with THR about why they opted to focus on one momentous weekend to form an intimate portrait of the late Princess Diana.

