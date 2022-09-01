Venice: Japanese Mystery ‘A Man’ Sells to France, Asian Territories (Exclusive)

Japanese mystery drama A Man, the second feature of rising Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, inked a batch of sales heading into its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section.



Art House Films picked up the film for France, Pigeon Co. took it for Taiwan and Golden Scene snatched Hong Kong and Macau rights.

Based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keiichiro Hirano, A Man follows a troubled lawyer (Satoshi Tsumabuki) who is drawn into a web of mystery when a former client asks him to investigate the mysterious past of her deceased husband (a beguiling Masataka Kubota). The attorney encounters an array of people in his pursuit of the identify of a man who lived his life as a different person — but as he comes closer to the shocking truth, mixed feelings about the nature of his own place in the world steadily creep up on him. The film reunites Ishikawa with Tsumabuki, star of his well received debut Traces of Sin, which premiered in Horizons in 2017. Sakura Ando, star of Hirokazu Koreeda’s Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters, gives a characteristically soulful performance as the widow.

The film’s producer, leading Japanese studio Shochiku, has lined up a sizable Japan theatrical release for the film on Nov. 18. Shochiku also is handling sales on the title for Asian territories, while German outfit The Match Factory is selling rights for the rest of the globe.