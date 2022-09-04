- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Brendan Fraser’s return to the movies was greeted with an adoring reception on Sunday night in Venice, one which seemed to even catch the star himself by surprise.
The Whale — Darren Aronofsky’s A24 drama touted as a career comeback for Fraser, the former Hollywood leading man who effectively disappeared from the big screen — had already been hyped as one of the must-watch films of the festival, and it garnered hugely positive responses following its first press screening on Saturday. The crowd at the world premiere on the Lido was just as enthusiastic, giving the film a boisterous seven-minute standing ovation.
Related Stories
Fraser gave several bows and was holding back tears as he appeared to be shaken and shocked by the reaction. The actor stopped to sign autographs and pose for photos on the stairs, and he also shared a hug and a chat with Steve Buscemi, who was seated a few rows back.
Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s stage play, The Whale sees Fraser as a 600-pound recluse searching for redemption, while friends and family seek to offer him support and also exploit his good nature. Hong Chau and Sadie Sink also star.
Speaking at the film’s press conference earlier in the day, Fraser — a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s for major films including The Mummy franchise, George of the Jungle and more dramatic titles such as Crash — said he was “just trying to stay in the today,” when asked if The Whale could mark a comeback. “I’m looking forward to how this film will make a deep impression on everyone, much as it has on me.”
He also described his character as a “light in an enclosed dark space” and someone with special resonance in today’s world of turmoil and decisiveness.
After its Venice splashdown, The Whale travels to the Toronto International Film Festival before its North American release on Dec. 9.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
todd field
Telluride Awards Analysis: ‘Tar’ Star Cate Blanchett Looks Oscars-Bound for One of Her Most Impressive Turns
-
-
-
-
Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser on ‘The Whale’ in Venice: “The Most Heroic Man I’ve Ever Played”
-
Venice 2022
Lars Von Trier on Working With Parkinson’s, Completing His ‘The Kingdom’ Series and Why He Still Wants to Shock You