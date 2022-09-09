Venice: ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ Wins Europa Cinema Labels Award

Dirty Difficult Dangerous from French/Lebanese director Wissam Charaf has won the 2022 Europa Cinemas Label award for best European film screening at this year’s Venice Days, a sidebar of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The feature is a love story set in Beirut between two migrants: Mehdia, an Ethiopian migrant domestic worker, and Ahmed, a Syrian refugee who struggles to survive by selling scrap metal. With nothing to lose, the pair seizes the chance to flee the city in a desperate attempt to start over elsewhere.

Along with the prize, Dirty Difficult Dangerous will receive promotional support from Europa Cinemas Label, an association of arthouse cinema exhibitors from across Europe, in its theatrical rollout.

“Wissam Charaf’s Dirty Difficult Dangerous is a delight – a very original and surprisingly uplifting film, and our unanimous choice as the winner of the Europa Cinemas Label here in Venice,” the Europa Cinemas jury said in a statement. “It deals with many of the tragic issues that confront us all – war, refugees, trafficking – but Charaf comes up with a love story that even has strong fairy tale elements… There is a lightness of touch here – a pleasing lack of lecturing and some darkly funny moments. The film will give audiences a real sense of hope born from courage, and we feel strongly that it will appeal well beyond arthouse audiences across Europe.”

Dirty Difficult Dangerous was produced by Charlotte Vincent and Katia Khazak, with Marco Valerio Fusco, Micaela Fusco and Pierre Saraf as co-producers. The film is an Aurora Films production, co-produced by Intramovies and Né à Beyrouth Films. Intramovies are selling the film worldwide.