Isabelle Huppert Drama, Peter Sarsgaard Spanish Flu Satire, Celine Sciamma Short Set for Venice Days

The Giornate Degli Autori — the independently run event that runs alongside the Venice Film Festival and is often referred to simply as Venice Days — has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition (also it’s 20th).

Among the 10 titles world premiering in competition is Elise Girard’s drama Sidonie in Japan, starring Isabelle Huppert as a French writer mourning her husband’s death while on a book tour. Out of competition, Coup! — a satire set during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and starring Peter Sarsgaard and Billy Magnussen — will bow, while special events include the world premiere of This is How A Child Becomes a Poet, a short from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma (who was previously president of the Venice Days jury). There will also be a special day-long event in honor of late Candian director Jean-Marc Vallée, including a screening of his 2005 drama C.R.A.Z.Y.

Venice Days — often likened to Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight competition — opens with the Italian director Tommaso Santambrogio’s Cuba-set drama Oceans are the Real Continents.

See the lineup below:

Official Competition

Oceans Are The Real Continents, Tommaso Santambrogio

Milk, Stefanie Kolk

Sidonie In Japan, Élise Girard

Foremost By Night, Víctor Iriarte

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, Ariane Louis-Seize

Snow In Midsummer, Chong Keat Aun

Backstage, Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

The Summer With Carmen, Zacharias Mavroeidis

Following The Sound, Kyoshi Sugita

Through The Night, Delphine Girard

OUT OF COMPETITION

Coup!, Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Sun Will Rise, Ayat Najafi

Bye Bye Tiberias, Lina Soualem

Photophobia, Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

This Is How a Child Becomes A Poet, Céline Sciamma

21 Days Until The End Of The World, Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Outpost, Edoardo Morabito

L’Expérience Zola, Gianluca Matarrese

Miu Miu Women‘s Tales

#25 Eye Two Times Mouth, Lila Avilés

#26 Stane, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Venetian Nights

Casablanca, Adriano Valerio

With The Grace Of A God, Alessandro Roja

Fragments Of A Life Loved, Chloé Barreau

The Invention Of Snow, Vittorio Moroni

Le Mie Poesie Non Cambieranno Il Mondo, Annalena Benini e Francesco Piccolo

Flesh And Bronze, Fabio Mollo, Alessandra Cataleta

Special Screening/Special presentation

Nina Of The Wolves, Antonio Pisu

Special Screenings/Dialogues With Auteurs

C.R.A.Z.Y., Jean-Marc Vallée

Il Popolo Delle Donne. Il Film, Yuri Ancarani

The Writer In The Trees, Duccio Chiarini

Parola ai giovani, Angelo Bozzolini