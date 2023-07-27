Isabelle Huppert Drama, Peter Sarsgaard Spanish Flu Satire, Celine Sciamma Short Set for Venice Days

- Share this article on Facebook
The Giornate Degli Autori — the independently run event that runs alongside the Venice Film Festival and is often referred to simply as Venice Days — has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition (also it’s 20th).
Among the 10 titles world premiering in competition is Elise Girard’s drama Sidonie in Japan, starring Isabelle Huppert as a French writer mourning her husband’s death while on a book tour. Out of competition, Coup! — a satire set during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and starring Peter Sarsgaard and Billy Magnussen — will bow, while special events include the world premiere of This is How A Child Becomes a Poet, a short from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma (who was previously president of the Venice Days jury). There will also be a special day-long event in honor of late Candian director Jean-Marc Vallée, including a screening of his 2005 drama C.R.A.Z.Y.
Venice Days — often likened to Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight competition — opens with the Italian director Tommaso Santambrogio’s Cuba-set drama Oceans are the Real Continents.
See the lineup below:
Official Competition
Oceans Are The Real Continents, Tommaso Santambrogio
Milk, Stefanie Kolk
Sidonie In Japan, Élise Girard
Foremost By Night, Víctor Iriarte
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, Ariane Louis-Seize
Snow In Midsummer, Chong Keat Aun
Backstage, Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane
The Summer With Carmen, Zacharias Mavroeidis
Following The Sound, Kyoshi Sugita
Through The Night, Delphine Girard
OUT OF COMPETITION
Coup!, Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman
SPECIAL EVENTS
The Sun Will Rise, Ayat Najafi
Bye Bye Tiberias, Lina Soualem
Photophobia, Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík
This Is How a Child Becomes A Poet, Céline Sciamma
21 Days Until The End Of The World, Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Outpost, Edoardo Morabito
L’Expérience Zola, Gianluca Matarrese
Miu Miu Women‘s Tales
#25 Eye Two Times Mouth, Lila Avilés
#26 Stane, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Venetian Nights
Casablanca, Adriano Valerio
With The Grace Of A God, Alessandro Roja
Fragments Of A Life Loved, Chloé Barreau
The Invention Of Snow, Vittorio Moroni
Le Mie Poesie Non Cambieranno Il Mondo, Annalena Benini e Francesco Piccolo
Flesh And Bronze, Fabio Mollo, Alessandra Cataleta
Special Screening/Special presentation
Nina Of The Wolves, Antonio Pisu
Special Screenings/Dialogues With Auteurs
C.R.A.Z.Y., Jean-Marc Vallée
Il Popolo Delle Donne. Il Film, Yuri Ancarani
The Writer In The Trees, Duccio Chiarini
Parola ai giovani, Angelo Bozzolini
