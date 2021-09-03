Venice 2021 According to Buyer Claudia Bedogni

My only in Venice moment was …

Flying by bike at night along the Lungomare from one movie party to the next. The promenade is very quiet at night, and crossing it in the moonlight with the sea breeze in your face makes you feel as if you are floating in air.

The thing I could do without in Venice is …

The excessive, messy crowds that fill up the avenue on the Lido outside the Piazza Grande ahead of the screenings. It makes it impossible to get through when you’re in a hurry to see a movie. But every fan has a right to see their favorite actors up close!

The most inaccurate cliché about Italians that Venice proves wrong is …

The efficient and accurate organization of the Mostra is a clear demonstration that Italians are not always messy and chaotic as many European colleagues like to think. It can’t be easy to manage a high- profile festival so well in such a small and delicate area as the Venice Lido.

Best place in Venice to avoid the crowds (and the industry) …

The WWF Oasis “Dune degli Alberoni.” One short ride by bike or bus from the main venues of the Mostra, and you

are immersed in a nature reserve. It’s a great way to draw positive energy from the beauty of nature and recharge your batteries!

The best Venetian food/drink is at …

The small local osterias and bacaros. There is nothing like signing a contract while sipping an ombretta and eating cicchetti.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 3 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.