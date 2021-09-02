Venice 2021 According to Producer Jonas Dornbach

Komplizen Film producer Jonas Dornbach — the 43-year- old native of Germany whose credits include Maren Ade’s Oscar-nominated Toni Erdmann and Sebastián Lelio’s Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman — returns to Venice (and Italy, where he was raised) with Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic that stars Kristen Stewart and is directed by Chile’s Pablo Larraín.

My favorite thing about the Venice Film Festival is …

It is in Italy, my second home.

My only-in-Venice moment was …

On the Pasolini boat with Pablo [Larráin] and Juan [de Dios Larraín] two years ago. We talked about life and cinema.

The thing I could do without in Venice is …

The cruise ships, they destroy the look and the magic of the city.

The most inaccurate cliché about Italians that Venice proves wrong is …

That you cannot drink sparkling wine all the time while having dinner.

Best place in Venice to avoid the crowds (and the industry) …

Rio Del Batelo, in the Sestiere di Cannaregio.

The one place you have to go while you’re there is …

Harry’s Bar, for a Bellini.

The best Venetian food/drink is at …

The Trattoria alla Madonna.

The most overrated Venice hotspot is …

A gondola ride.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 2 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.