Venice Festival to Recognize COVID Vaccination Certificates from U.S., U.K., Canada, Israel and Japan

The Venice Film Festival got a shot in the arm thanks to new guidelines issued by the Italian health authorities that will make it easier for international visitors from outside Europe to attend the event, which runs Sept. 1-11.

The new ordinance, issued by Italy’s Ministry of Health last week, states that the country will now recognize COVID-19 certificates — confirming vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results or recovery certificates — issued by the U.S., Canada, Japan, Israel and the U.K. in addition to those authorized by governments within the European Union.

Documents from those five countries will be recognized by Italy in much the same manner as the country’s own digital COVID certificate, known as the “Green Pass.” The new regulations, however, will not exempt British attendees from a requirement to isolate for five days upon arrival in Italy.

All festival attendees will need an official certificate proving they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from a COVID infection or have had a negative antigen test in order to enter the theaters and screen films at Venice 2021.

The new ruling is good news for Venice, which is hoping this year to attract significantly more industry players, international journalists and film fans than were able to attend the more restricted 2020 event.

Film delegations and red-carpet talent, attending Italy for “work reasons,” are exempted from quarantine regulations so long as they do not stay longer than five days in the country.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after announcing the star-studded lineup for the 74th festival, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said he hoped Venice 2021 would be the “first festival of a new era,” marking a return to cinema-going worldwide.

This year’s selection certainly looks top-notch, with world premieres of such big-ticket titles as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, Ridley Scott’s medieval epic The Last Duel and The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009’s Bright Star.

The 2021 Venice Film Festival kicks off Sept. 1 with the world premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz.