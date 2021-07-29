Venice Film Festival Unveils Virtual Reality Lineup

The Venice International Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2021 Venice VR Expanded section, the virtual reality sidebar that runs alongside the prestigious cinema event.

A total of 37 projects from 21 countries will screen during this year’s VR Expanded event, including 23 works in competition.

Competition works range in length from the seven-minute Italian-Spanish production Il Dubbio — Episode 2 from directors Matteo Lonardi, Javier Lajara, and Javier Martinez, to the one-hour immersive theater production The Severance Theory: Welcome To Respite from U.S. artist Lyndsie Scoggin.

Taiwanese VR artist Hsin-Chien Huang has two works in Venice’s VR Expanded competition: Samsara, which won the Best VR Story prize at the Cannes film market’s VR showcase earlier this month, and The Starry Sand Beach, produced together with French artist Nina Barbier.

Other notable competition titles include Container, from South Africa’s Meghna Singh, which examines the experiences of migrants risking everything in search of a better life, The Last Worker, a first-person narrative adventure from U.K. director Jörg Tittel centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world, and End of Night, the latest from Danish VR artist David Adler, whose Taste of Hunger was a highlight of Venice VR Expanded 2020.

Out of competition, Venice will hold a special screening of In the Mist, Thai director Chou Tung-Yen’s VR rendition of the experience of visiting a gay male sauna.

Venice, the world’s oldest film festival — it celebrates its 78th anniversary this year — was also among the first movie events to embrace virtual reality as an art form. Since 2016, Venice has showcased the best in new VR with a competitive selection of work from around the world.

Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VR section, which had always been held in an exhibition space on Lazzaretto Vecchio island in Venice, was moved exclusively online. Venice VR Expanded 2021 will also be a hybrid experience, with the Venice VR Expanded program available online on a bespoke platform hosted on HTC’s Viveport and Facebook’s Oculus, and viewable using PCVR and Oculus Quest headsets. The virtual Venice VR Expanded hub, designed by VRrOOm within VRChat, will be a fantastical virtual version of Venice and the Lazzaretto Vecchio Island location.

For the duration of the 2021 Venice Film Festival, which runs Sept. 1-11, the Venice VR Expanded program will also be available on-site and upon reservation for accredited festival guests at the VR Gallery in the Palazzo del Casinò (Lido di Venezia), Sala Amici.

The works of the 2021 Venice VR Expanded program will also be available for viewing in physical spaces set up at partner institutions worldwide, including at the Invr.Space in Berlin, Paris’ Centquatre, the Museo Nazionale del Cinema in Turin, the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam, and the Portland Art Museum.

Here is the full list of 2021 Venice VR Expanded:

In Competition

Angels in Amsterdam, dirs: Anna Abrahams, Avinash Changa

End of Night, dir: David Adler

The Starry Sand Beach, dirs: Nina Barbier, Hsin-Chien Huang

Caves, dir: Isabel Garcia Carlos

Bedlam, dir: Mat Collishaw

Genesis, dir: Joerg Courtial

Spirit of Place, dir: Dale Deacon

Tearless, dir: Kim Gina

Samsara Complete Part 1 and 2 Version, dir: Hsin-Chien Huang

Clap, dir: Keisuke Itoh

Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li

Bliss in the Ear of a Storm, dirs: Adam Lieber, Hal Sorta

Il Dubbio — Episode 2, dirs: Matteo Lonaradi, Javier Lajara, Javier Martinez

Anandala, dir: Kevin Mack

Goliath: Playing with Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

Montegelato, dir: Davide Rapp

The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite, dir: Lyndsie Scoggin

Container, dir: Meghna Singh

The Sick Rose, dirs: Tang Zhi-Zhong, Huang Yun-Hsien

Myriad. Where We Connect, dirs: Lena Thiele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann

The Last Worker, dir: Jörg Tittel

Exploring Home, dir: Sara Lisa Vogl

The Final Wish, dirs: Wang Haipel, Wang Shanshan

Special Event – Out of Competition

In The Mist, dir: Chou Tung-Yen