Venice Hot List: ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, Antonio Banderas-Starrer and More Films Generating Sales Buzz

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Official Competition
STARS Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz
DIRECTORS Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
SALES Protagonist Pictures
THE BUZZ This Spanish-language comedy imagines Cruz and Banderas as a world-famous director and a Hollywood star, respectively, who are brought together by a billionaire businessman to make his vanity project. The appeal of Spain’s two biggest stars together onscreen for an entire film (their only joint screen time to date was the blink-and-you-miss-it opening shot in Pedro Almodóvar’s I’m So Excited) should bring buyers running.
Promises
STAR Isabelle Huppert
DIRECTOR Thomas Kruithof
SALES Elle Driver
THE BUZZ Huppert stars as a fearless and ambitious mayor of a town outside Paris in this French political drama. The actress’ devoted global fan base ensures that international art house distributors will give it a long look.
Related Stories
Amira
DIRECTOR Mohamed Diab
SALES Pyramide International
THE BUZZ This is the sophomore effort from Egyptian director Diab, whose low-budget debut, Clash — a political drama set entirely in a police van — wowed audiences at Cannes in 2016. His latest looks at the Israel-Palestine conflict from an entirely new angle: a family drama inspired by the real-life phenomenon of Palestinian prisoners who smuggle out their sperm to conceive while still in prison.
True Things
STARS Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke
DIRECTOR Harry Wootliff
SALES The Bureau
THE BUZZ The psychological drama features two of Britain’s most exciting talents — Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials) and Burke (The Souvenir) — as two strangers who get caught up in a wild, and wildly destructive, sexual relationship, tailor-making True Things for quality theatrical distributors (or high-end streamers).
Becoming Led Zeppelin
DIRECTOR Bernard MacMahon
SALES Altitude/Submarine
THE BUZZ Music documentaries are a dime a dozen, but this feature-length look at iconic rockers Led Zeppelin is the first, and only, doc the band themselves have agreed to participate in. Fans and speciality distributors will be tuning up their air guitars for this look at Zeppelin’s meteoric rise to stardom, directed by the team behind the acclaimed BBC docuseries American Epic.
Peacock’s Paradise
STARS Alba Rohrwacher, Dominique Sanda
DIRECTOR Laura Bispuri
SALES The Match Factory
THE BUZZ With her first two features, 2015’s Sworn Virgin and 2018’s Daughter of Mine, both of which Strand Releasing picked up for distribution in the U.S., Italian auteur Bispuri has carved out a reputation for intimate, superbly acted relationship dramas. The growing audience of international art house fans should spur deals for this look at the complicated family dynamics that emerge during a birthday celebration, which features Italian star and Bispuri muse Rohrwacher (The Wonders, I Am Love).
This story first appeared in the Aug. 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Venice Film Festival
Venice: Taiwan’s Chung Mong-Hong on Reinventing His Whole Creative Process to Make ‘The Falls’
-
Venice Film Festival
Venice: ‘System Crasher’ Producer Backs Climate Crisis Comedy ‘Our House Is Burning’
-
Venice Film Festival
Venice Hidden Gem: ‘Anatomy of Time’ Tells Story of a Mother’s Sacrifice Honored
-
-
Venice Film Festival
Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Venice Lifetime Achievement Award and Special Tribute From ‘Halloween’ Set
-