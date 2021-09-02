Venice Hot List: ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, Antonio Banderas-Starrer and More Films Generating Sales Buzz

Official Competition

STARS Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz

DIRECTORS Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat

SALES Protagonist Pictures

THE BUZZ This Spanish-language comedy imagines Cruz and Banderas as a world-famous director and a Hollywood star, respectively, who are brought together by a billionaire businessman to make his vanity project. The appeal of Spain’s two biggest stars together onscreen for an entire film (their only joint screen time to date was the blink-and-you-miss-it opening shot in Pedro Almodóvar’s I’m So Excited) should bring buyers running.

Promises

STAR Isabelle Huppert

DIRECTOR Thomas Kruithof

SALES Elle Driver

THE BUZZ Huppert stars as a fearless and ambitious mayor of a town outside Paris in this French political drama. The actress’ devoted global fan base ensures that international art house distributors will give it a long look.

Amira

DIRECTOR Mohamed Diab

SALES Pyramide International

THE BUZZ This is the sophomore effort from Egyptian director Diab, whose low-budget debut, Clash — a political drama set entirely in a police van — wowed audiences at Cannes in 2016. His latest looks at the Israel-Palestine conflict from an entirely new angle: a family drama inspired by the real-life phenomenon of Palestinian prisoners who smuggle out their sperm to conceive while still in prison.

Tom Burke and Ruth Wilson in ‘True Things.’ COURTESY OF TIFF

True Things

STARS Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke

DIRECTOR Harry Wootliff

SALES The Bureau

THE BUZZ The psychological drama features two of Britain’s most exciting talents — Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials) and Burke (The Souvenir) — as two strangers who get caught up in a wild, and wildly destructive, sexual relationship, tailor-making True Things for quality theatrical distributors (or high-end streamers).

Becoming Led Zeppelin

DIRECTOR Bernard MacMahon

SALES Altitude/Submarine

THE BUZZ Music documentaries are a dime a dozen, but this feature-length look at iconic rockers Led Zeppelin is the first, and only, doc the band themselves have agreed to participate in. Fans and speciality distributors will be tuning up their air guitars for this look at Zeppelin’s meteoric rise to stardom, directed by the team behind the acclaimed BBC docuseries American Epic.

Dominique Sanda in ‘Peacock’s Paradise.’ 2021 VIVO FILM, MATCH FACTORY PRODUCTION

Peacock’s Paradise

STARS Alba Rohrwacher, Dominique Sanda

DIRECTOR Laura Bispuri

SALES The Match Factory

THE BUZZ With her first two features, 2015’s Sworn Virgin and 2018’s Daughter of Mine, both of which Strand Releasing picked up for distribution in the U.S., Italian auteur Bispuri has carved out a reputation for intimate, superbly acted relationship dramas. The growing audience of international art house fans should spur deals for this look at the complicated family dynamics that emerge during a birthday celebration, which features Italian star and Bispuri muse Rohrwacher (The Wonders, I Am Love).

