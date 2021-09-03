Venice: Chung Mong-Hong Sets “Violent and Bloody” Revenge Drama

Taiwanese filmmaker Chung Mong-hong is on a prolific streak. After having his previous feature A Sun submitted by Taiwan to the Oscars last year, and his latest film, The Falls, set to premiere in Venice’s Orizzonti section this week, the 56-year-old auteur is already at work on his next project — a revenge saga set in the 1950s in politically tumultuous Taipei.

The film will mark a break from the nuanced family melodrama that has characterized his recent work, Chung says. “It’s very violent and bloody,” he explains. “It will focus on the period of time when the Kuomintang government had just relocated from China to Taiwan and went on to oppress people’s lives in all kinds of ways — their thinking and their behaviors.”

The director is currently at work on the script and hopes to go into production in late summer or fall 2022. “It’s a very challenging topic, because the history of Taiwan and the political situation today is very complicated,” he adds. “So there will probably be some opposition and criticism no matter what I do — but that’s OK.”

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 3 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.