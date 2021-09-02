Venice: CMC Acquires Distribution Rights to ‘My Parents and I’ for North America, New Zealand

CMC Pictures, the international film distributor controlled by Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital Holdings, has acquired distribution rights in North America and New Zealand to the forthcoming Chinese tentpole My Parents and I (currently a working title).

The film will be the third installment in the series of patriotic ensemble films that began with 2019’a My People, My Country, which earned a whopping $425 million in the Middle Kingdom — only to be narrowly beaten by the second film in the series, My People, My Homeland, which brought in $433 million in October.

The new project is considered a tribute film commemorating this year’s 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It is eying a release on China’s patriotic National Day holiday on Oct. 1. CMC Pictures is planning a multicity limited theatrical release of the film in North America and New Zealand around the same time.

My Parents and I is said to tell stories of the people’s struggles in different historical periods, focusing on characters who exhibit grit and determination while relying on treasured family relationships to carry them through hardships

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 1 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.