Jane Campion, Martin McDonagh, Laura Poitras Join Damien Chazelle on Venice Film Festival Jury

An all-star award-winning filmmaker jury is lining up to judge the competition titles of the 80th Venice Film Festival. Oscar and Palme d’Or winner Jane Campion, Oscar winner Martin McDonagh, and Oscar and Venice Golden Lion winner Laura Poitras will join jury president Damien Chazelle on the Venice 2023 international jury.

Also on this year’s jury judging the Golden and Silver Lion winners will be acclaimed French director Mia Hansen-Løve, Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, Argentine filmmaker Santiago Mitre, as well as Chinese actress Shu Qi.

Most of the jury has a history with Venice. Chazelle premiered La La Land and First Man in competition on the Lido. Poitras’ last film, the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, won last year’s Golden Lion. Campion’s The Power of the Dog was a Silver Lion winner in 2021. McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, a 2022 Venice competition title, took the best actor prize for star Colin Farrell. Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 premiered in the Venice competition last year, where it won the Fipresci international critics award. Mainetti’s second feature, Freaks Out, was a competition entry in 2021, the same year Bakri’s Lebanon, from director Mounia Akl, premiered on the Lido.

Venice also unveiled the jury for the festival’s Orizzonti (Horizons) section. Italian director Jonas Carpignano (Mediterranea) will head up. the Orizzonti jury as president alongside Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania (Four Daughters), French director and screenwriter Jean-Paul Salomé (Mama Weed), American director and artist Kahlil Joseph, and British festival director and programmer Tricia Tuttle.

Acclaimed French filmmaker Alice Diop (Saint Omer) will head up the Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award jury for best debut film at the 2023 festival, judging this year’s debut features together with Moroccan filmmaker Faouzi Bensaïdi (WWW – What a Wonderful World), Argentinian director Laura Citarella (Ostende), Italian director Andrea De Sica (Netflix’s Baby), and American filmmaker Chloe Domont (Fair Play).

The 80th Venice film festival runs Aug. 30-Sept. 9. Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, ménage à trois tennis drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, will open the 2023 Venice Festival. The full festival lineup will be announced on July 25.