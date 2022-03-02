Venice Film Festival Will Not Ban Russian Filmmakers

The Venice Biennale, the arts organization that oversees the Venice Film Festival, has issued a statement in solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, but said that while it would ban Russian delegations from this year’s event it would not stop independent Russian filmmakers from attending.

The Biennale said it expressed its “full support for all the Ukrainian people and their artists in this way, together with the firm condemnation of the unacceptable military aggression carried out by Russia.”

On the subject of an all-out boycotting of Russian artists and films, which has become a major talking point over the last few days, it said it was “close to those in Russia who are courageously opposing the war,” many of whom had been previous guests of the event.

“The Venice Biennale will not close the door to those who defend freedom of expression and demonstrate against the ignoble and unacceptable decision to attack a sovereign state and its defenseless population,” it said. “For those who oppose the current Russian regime, there will always be a place in the exhibitions of the Biennale, from art to architecture, and in its festivals, from cinema to dance, from music to theater.”

On Tuesday, the Cannes Film Festival issued a similar statement in which it said it would not welcome Russian delegations or anyone connected to the Russian government but stopped short of making a comment about banning Russian films.

Earlier this week, Russia proactively withdrew from the art Biennale.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival is set to run Aug. 31 – Sept. 10