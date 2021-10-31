Box Office: ‘Venom 2,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Lead October Revenue Boost

Tom Hardy in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'

The October box office was bountiful — at least in regards to the pandemic era.

Combined movie ticket sales in North America checked in at an estimated $637 million, according to Comscore. That’s the most revenue in any given month since the COVID-19 crisis struck, although it doesn’t break October records overall.

Leading the October 2021 domestic charge were Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($190.4 million), James Bond installment No Time to Die ($133.3 million), Halloween Kills ($85.6 million), Dune ($69.4 million) and The Addams Family 2 ($52.9 million).

Summer and the year-end holidays are generally the calendar’s box office bright spots, but this year, October was stacked with big-budget tentpoles and other event pics that were finally able to open.

Previously, the top-grossing month of the pandemic was July 2021 ($583 million), according to Comscore.

Last year, domestic box office revenue for October was a mere $55 million. That was preceded by $789 million in 2019, a record $832 million in 2018, $579 million in 2017, $659 million in 2016 and $721 million in 2015.

The stellar performance of the October 2021 box office across the globe prompted leading analytics firm Gower Street — Comscore’s London-based counterpart — to up its forecast for 2021 worldwide box office revenue from $20.2 billion to $21.6 billion.

That would be 80 percent ahead of 2020 — when numerous theaters across the globe closed up shop because of COVID-19 — but still 49 percent behind 2019.

Worldwide revenue came for October came in at an estimated $3.2 billion, 30 percent ahead of Gower’s original estimate of $2.5 billion. That would put the month just 4 percent behind a three-year average of 2017-2019.

Box office revenue in China — now the world’s largest moviegoing market — will hit $7.3 billion in 2021, says Gower. While that still won’t exceed pre-pandemic levels, including a record $9.2 billion earned in 2019, it is a huge gain over last year’s $3 billion.

The box office in North America is projected to come in at $4.7 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2020 (the record is 2018’s $11.8 billion, while revenue was $11.4 billion in 2019).