×
Skip to main content

Box Office: ‘Venom 2,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Lead October Revenue Boost

'Halloween Kills' and 'Dune' also assisted in delivering the best month since the pandemic began in regards to combined domestic ticket sales.

Venom- Let There Be Carnage
Tom Hardy in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.' Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

The October box office was bountiful — at least in regards to the pandemic era.

Combined movie ticket sales in North America checked in at an estimated $637 million, according to Comscore. That’s the most revenue in any given month since the COVID-19 crisis struck, although it doesn’t break October records overall.

Leading the October 2021 domestic charge were Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($190.4 million), James Bond installment No Time to Die ($133.3 million), Halloween Kills ($85.6 million), Dune ($69.4 million) and The Addams Family 2 ($52.9 million).

Summer and the year-end holidays are generally the calendar’s box office bright spots, but this year, October was stacked with big-budget tentpoles and other event pics that were finally able to open.

Related Stories

Thomasin McKenzie stars as Eloise and Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandie
Movie News

Box Office: 'Dune' Tops Halloween Heap With $15.5M; 'Last Night in Soho' Gets Spooked

in 'Halloween Kills.'
Lifestyle

From Family-Friendly to Blood-Soaked, 15+ of the Best Halloween Movies You Can Stream at Home All Weekend

Previously, the top-grossing month of the pandemic was July 2021 ($583 million), according to Comscore.

Last year, domestic box office revenue for October was a mere $55 million. That was preceded by $789 million in 2019, a record $832 million in 2018, $579 million in 2017, $659 million in 2016 and $721 million in 2015.

The stellar performance of the October 2021 box office across the globe prompted leading analytics firm Gower Street — Comscore’s London-based counterpart — to up its forecast for 2021 worldwide box office revenue from $20.2 billion to $21.6 billion.

That would be 80 percent ahead of 2020 — when numerous theaters across the globe closed up shop because of COVID-19 — but still 49 percent behind 2019.

Worldwide revenue came for October came in at an estimated $3.2 billion, 30 percent ahead of Gower’s original estimate of $2.5 billion. That would put the month just 4 percent behind a three-year average of 2017-2019.

Box office revenue in China — now the world’s largest moviegoing market — will hit $7.3 billion in 2021, says Gower. While that still won’t exceed pre-pandemic levels, including a record $9.2 billion earned in 2019, it is a huge gain over last year’s $3 billion.

The box office in North America is projected to come in at $4.7 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2020 (the record is 2018’s $11.8 billion, while revenue was $11.4 billion in 2019).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad