Juno Temple in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in ‘Venom 3’

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is ready to make hers Marvel.

The actress, who has earned two Emmy nominations for her work on the hit Apple comedy, is in negotiations to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3, the next installment in Sony’s Spider-Man-related universe of characters.

Kelly Marcel, who worked as a scribe on the previous installments, will be making her directorial debut with the feature. She is also writing the script from a story by herself and Hardy.

The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Details are being kept under wraps but one source said Temple may be playing an existing Marvel character.

Michelle Williams played the romantic lead in the first two Venom movies.

Temple has prior comic book movie experience, having been part of the casts of 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Other feature credits include Horns and Maleficent.

It’s her turn on Lasso as model-turned-PR consultant Keeley Jones that raised her profile in Hollywood and beyond. Apple recently released Lasso’s third season.

She will next be seen in the upcoming fifth season of FX’s anthology crime series Fargo. Deadline first reported the news.