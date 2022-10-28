‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director

Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his 2008 indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Sony and Columbia’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. This will mark her directorial debut.

She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Deadline first reported the news.

Venom is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognizable antagonists. The first installment, directed by Ruben Fleischer, over performed with $856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, brought in $507 million globally, a respectable number in the age of COVID-19.

The character lives in Sony’s shared universe of Marvel characters, though Venom briefly transported to the DIsney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe via a post-credits scene in Let There Be Carnage. A post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home suggested Venom had returned to his native universe.

Sony has number of Marvel films in the pipeline, including Kraven the Hunter (Oct. 6, 2023) and Madame Web (Feb. 16, 2024). Venom 3 does not yet have a date.

Marcel is repped by WME, Sloane Offer and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.