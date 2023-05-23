‘Venom 3’ Enlists ‘Justice League’ Cinematographer Fabian Wagner (Exclusive)

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner is on board to shoot Venom 3, a new installment in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which begins filming next month in the U.K.

In addition to Justice League/Zack Synder’s Justice League, Wagner’s credits include Game of Thrones, for which he was Emmy nominated and won an American Society of Cinematographers Award for the acclaimed season six “Battle of the Bastards” episode. He received a second ASC nomination for his work on Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth II drama The Crown, and a second Emmy nomination for BBC miniseries Sherlock. His latest work includes HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

In the upcoming movie, Tom Hardy is returning as Marvel antagonist Venom and Kelly Marcel (who worked as a scribe on Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage) will be making her directorial debut. Marcel wrote the screenplay from a story that she co-wrote with Hardy.

Wagner isn’t completely new to the franchise. The German DP is credited as an additional cinematographer on 2021’s Let There Be Carnage, which was helmed by Andy Serkis.