Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Slithers to Huge $11.6M Thursday Night

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hissed loudly with $11.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the domestic box office. Shows started at 4 p.m. local time in 3,700 locations.

The Sony and Marvel Studios event pic kicks off a busy month that looks more like summer than a regular October as studios bank on consumers becoming more and more comfortable returning to theaters.

Andy Serkis directs the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as the comic book villain Shriek.

The sequel is poised to open in the high $50 million range, if not north of $60 million domestically, a threshold few Hollywood titles have managed during the COVID-19 crisis.

One that did was Marvel and Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That title, likewise released exclusively in theaters at the end of summer, broke Labor Day records with $94.7 million in a win for the domestic box office still roiled by the delta variant and competition from studios sending titles day-and-date to streaming services

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom. Harrelson stars as killer Cletus Kasady, whom he played in the post-credits scene for the first Venom (2018). This time around, Harrelson’s Kasady transforms into Carnage, a villain known as Venom’s chief antagonist in the comics.

The first Venom, which transformed into an audience favorite despite not-so-great reviews, opened to $80 million domestically on its way to grossing a stellar $850 million globally.

In August, Sony pushed back the film from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15 amid uncertainty over theatergoing and the delta variant. But when Shang-Chi did so well, the studio relocated Venom 2 to Oct. 1.

Venom 2 is hardly the only new offering this weekend.

The Addams Family 2 will release in theaters and premium on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on the same day. The animated film, from MGM and Bron Creative, is tracking for a debut in the mid- to high-teens, if not $20 million — possibly the best showing for an animated title released during the COVID-era.

The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos sequel from Warner Bros. and New Line, also hits the big screen this weekend. The film, like all 2021 Warner titles, is also being made available at no extra charge to HBO Max customers. The prequel is tracking to open in the single digits at the box office.