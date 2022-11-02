AFM: Veronica Ferres Joins the Cast of ‘Red Sonja’ (Exclusive)  

German star Veronica Ferres (Rossini, Crisis, Salt & Fire) has joined the cast of sword and sorcery reboot Red Sonja.

Ferres will play the mother of Red Sonja and the Goddess Ashera in the new film, which is being pitched as more an adaptation of Robert E. Howard’s original Marvel comic than a reboot of the 1985 feature starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 80s film was a notorious flop. Producers Millennium Media are also handling international sales.

Italian-American actress Matilda Lutz (Revenge) is playing Red Sonja. Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden co-star.

M.J. Bassett (Rouge, Silent Hill: Revelation) is directing, taking over from Joey Soloway, who is still attached as an executive producer on the project. Red Sonja is currently shooting at Millennium’s Nu Boyana studios in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Ferres is one of Germany’s most recognisable stars, both in film —in the Oscar-nominated Schtonk! (1992) and local box-office hit Rossini (1997)—and in numerous series and TV movies. Recent work includes roles in Nicholas Jarecki’s Crisis (2021), alongside Gary Oldman and in Werner Herzog’s Salt & Fire (2016) with Michael Shannon and Gael García Bernal, both of which Ferres also co-produced through her Munich-based Construction Film.

Ferres is repped by CAA, Thruline Entertainment, Fischer & Partner and by The Artists Partnership.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 daily issue at the American Film Market.