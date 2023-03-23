‘Vertigo’ Remake in the Works at Paramount with Robert Downey Jr. Eying to Star

Vertigo — the Alfred Hitchcock film long considered to be one of Hollywood’s best — may be getting a remake.

Paramount Pictures has acquired the remake rights to the 1958 movie, which starred Jimmy Stewart as an ex-police detective hired to follow a friend’s wife (Kim Novak) who has been acting erratically.

Robert Downey Jr. is eyeing the project to star in the Stewart role, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight tapped to write the screenplay. Downey and Susan Downey are attached to produce the project via Team Downey with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

Paramount released the original film, which was based on the French novel D’entre les morts. Several Hitchcock films have been remade over the years, including Psycho and Rear Window.

Downey will next be seen in the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer. He is repped WME, Joy Fehily and Hansen Jacobson. Knight, repped by CAA and Nelson Davis, was recently tapped to pen a Star Wars film that, taking over for Damon Lindeloff.