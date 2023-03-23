‘Vertigo’ Remake in the Works at Paramount with Robert Downey Jr. Eying to Star

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Vertigo — the Alfred Hitchcock film long considered to be one of Hollywood’s best — may be getting a remake.
Paramount Pictures has acquired the remake rights to the 1958 movie, which starred Jimmy Stewart as an ex-police detective hired to follow a friend’s wife (Kim Novak) who has been acting erratically.
Robert Downey Jr. is eyeing the project to star in the Stewart role, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight tapped to write the screenplay. Downey and Susan Downey are attached to produce the project via Team Downey with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.
Paramount released the original film, which was based on the French novel D’entre les morts. Several Hitchcock films have been remade over the years, including Psycho and Rear Window.
Downey will next be seen in the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer. He is repped WME, Joy Fehily and Hansen Jacobson. Knight, repped by CAA and Nelson Davis, was recently tapped to pen a Star Wars film that, taking over for Damon Lindeloff.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
SXSW 2023
‘Americana’ Review: Sydney Sweeney and Halsey in a Contemporary Western That Cleverly Subverts Expectations
-
-
Movie News
Benedict Wong, ‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Set for English-Language Remake of ‘Bad Genius’
-
the inevitable foundation
Paul Feig, Marlee Matlin, Ramy Youssef, Lauren Ridloff and More Support Call to Hire Fewer Consultants, More Disabled Creatives Offscreen