‘Vertigo’: THR’s 1958 Review

In May 1958, Paramount unveiled Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo in theaters. The James Stewart and Kim Novak thriller went on to nab two nominations, for art direction and sound, at the 31st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s review, originally titled “‘Vertigo’ Fascinating Love Story Wrapped in Mystery,” is below:

Alfred Hitchcock tops his own fabulous record for suspense with Vertigo, a super-tale of murder, madness and mysticism that stars James Stewart and Kim Novak. Aside from being big box office, it is a picture no filmmaker should miss if only to observe the pioneering techniques achieved by Hitchcock and his co-workers.

After a horrific fall from a tall building, a San Francisco detective (James Stewart) suffers a neurotic fear of heights and repeated attacks of vertigo. Retired from the force, he is persuaded by a wealthy man (Tom Helmore) to investigate the strange behavior of his wife (Kim Novak). This weirdly lovely woman is believed to be a victim of demonic possession with the spirit of her mad great-grandmother periodically inhabiting her beautiful body. While studying this otherworldly creature, the detective begins to accept the outer forces that seem to dominate her and he falls deeply in love with her. Obeying what she says is an irresistible compulsion, they visit an Old Spanish mission. When she rushes to the top of the bell tower, he is prevented by his fear of heights from following and he sees her fall to her death.

But the story doesn’t end here. Filled with grief and a sense of guilt, the man becomes obsessed in a search to find or re-create the woman he has loved and lost. In woman after woman he, momentarily, sees a distant view of his beloved’s features. When approaching closer, he is disillusioned. Finally, in a harsh-voiced common shopgirl, with untidy hair and careless rainment, he catches an elusive echo of his dream woman.

Here, with superb film story telling, Hitchcock discloses to the audience the shop girl has been doubling for the wife from the start, that she was an accessory to the wife’s murder and that, while playing her criminal part in the wealthy husband’s conspiracy, she has fallen in love with the detective who was duped into being a witness to a faked accident. From here on, suspense hangs upon with the guilty girl can hold the affections of the infatuated man without reawakening his latent instincts as a cop. it would be unfair to disclose the final denouement.

Hitchcock tells three distinct types of story in this one picture without a moment of disharmony or audience confusion. The first part of the film is given a fascinating editorial tone of the supernatural. The second act is told from the point of view of the hero’s obsession; the finish is a bang-up straightaway love and detection story.

The measure of a great director lies in his ability to inspire his associates to rise above their usual competence and Hitchcock exhibits absolute genius in doing this in Vertigo. The animated spirals of Saul Bass’s title designs create an effect of dizziness and audience participation (more effective than 3-D) at the very start. Colored lights, filters and tinted printing (in Technicolor) put photographer Robert Burks at the top of his profession. In shot after shot, he makes commonplace scenes of San Francisco traffic seem spiritually macabre. Aided by Richard Mueller, the color consultant, he has equaled (and perhaps surpassed) South Pacific in his creation of dramatic mood by use of tinted lighting. John Ferren’s special sequence of Stewart’s nightmares is hair-raising.