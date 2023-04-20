Victoria Alonso and Disney Reach Settlement Over Former Marvel Executive’s Firing

Victoria Alonso and Disney have reached a settlement over the Marvel Studios’ exec’s firing last month, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Alonso departed Marvel on March 17 with no explanation given publicly, though sources later told THR she was fired for her outside work producing the Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985 for Amazon after being warned not to pursue outside work. By producing the film, she breached her contract multiple times, sources said at the time.

The executive had an enviable run at the studio, which she joined in 2006 as chief of visual effects and postproduction. She was there at the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a co-producer on 2008’s Iron Man and helped the MCU become the highest grossing film franchise in history.

She served as co-producer on Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Alonso was upped to executive producer on The Avengers (2012), which took Marvel to the stratosphere with a $1.5 billion gross and proving its risky move of setting up a shared universe could pay off.

Alonso continued to serve as executive producer on subsequent Marvel films and also worked on its Disney+ shows. In 2021, she was promoted to president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

Her exit roiled Marvel, normally known for its squeaky clean public image. Alonso’s attorney Patty Glaser suggested the firing was connected to Alonso being an outspoken proponent of LGBTQ rights, in particular during Disney’s dispute with Florida over its Don’t Say Gay bill. Sources also told THR Alonso and Marvel clashed over censoring Gay Pride imagery in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for release in Kuwait.

