Adam Demos, Victoria Justice Set for Netflix Rom-Com From ‘Falling Inn Love’ Writers

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, the star of the break-out Netflix series Sex/Life, are set to star in a new Netflix rom-com from the writers behind the streamer’s past feature Falling Inn Love and Love, Guaranteed.

Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy penned the untitled project that follows “a hard-driving LA wine-company exec that travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.”

Stuart McDonald, whose credits include Summer Heights High and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will direct.

Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, and Tracey Vieira will produce, with Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, and Fernando Szew executive producing. The film will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia, where it will be supported by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Justice, who is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen, will next be seen as the lead of the Netflix feature Afterlife of the Party. Demos, who co-starred with Christina Milian in Falling Inn Love, is repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment.