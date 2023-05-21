Vin Diesel on Bringing Back Those Stars for ‘Fast X’: “Both of Them Clearly Make People Happy”

[This story contains spoilers for Fast X.]

As Fast X hit theaters this weekend, buzz has quickly spread about the film’s post-credit scene, which sees the surprise return of both Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar.

Johnson and franchise star Vin Diesel have famously clashed in the past, as director Louis Leterrier previously told The Hollywood Reporter he had brokered the “peace treaty,” saying, “We reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, ‘Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first.’ So, he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking.”

Now Diesel is also opening up about the decision to bring back the two stars, noting, “The conversations have been going on for a while.”

“The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy,” Diesel told THR at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project block party on Saturday. “Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the Fast and Furious saga, and it’s a match made in heaven.”

Diesel attended the CTAOP event with Leterrier and several of his Fast X co-stars, including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Alan Ritchson and Sung Kang, in support of fellow Fast star Theron, who was forced to miss the event after testing positive for Covid-19. But the party — held on the Universal Studios backlot — continued on in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Africa.

Rodriguez joked when she first heard of Johnson and Gadot’s return, “I was laughing my butt off. I was like, ‘Ha, ha, you try getting away with something like that in your franchise!’ It’s crazy what we get away with.”

“The whole Gal storyline had been in the works for a while, a couple of movies in, and there’s even footage shot already so it didn’t surprise me as much as Dwayne coming back. That was like really cool,” Rodriguez continued. Brewster added, “First, I heard about Gal, and then I heard Dwayne, and it was just sort of mindblowing that they were coming back. Newcomer Ritchson revealed, “I, like everybody as a fan of the franchise, was blown away, I did not see that coming. I wasn’t given warning before I saw it, it just happened, so my experience was just like everybody else’s where I was like, ‘What did I just see?'”

With an 11th film already in the works, and Diesel having recently teased a 12th as well, there are many directions the franchise could go; “Right now it’s literally the throw up of all of the possibilities, all of the seeds planted throughout the years that have now flourished into trees,” said Rodriguez.

“Now, it’s about pruning. We’re in the pruning process. All of the ideas are flying by and all of the input is being thrown in,” she added. “Louis, our new captain, he’s got his hands full, but he’s excited, he’s like a little kid. You should see him, out on the weekend going to the theaters just trying to see what people respond to.”

Inside the event, Aisha Tyler took over hosting duties in Theron’s absence, though Theron also sent in a video message to “say how absolutely gutted I am that I’m not there with you all tonight,” admitting after testing positive that morning, “I’m feeling pretty crummy, and I’ve been having a fever, and I still wanted to come just to be with you guys because tonight is a really, really special night for CTAOP.” The star shouted out her Fast family as “they all just did an incredible tour for Fast X, and they still showed up and are supporting me and CTAOP. This is truly, truly, what family is all about, so I am incredibly grateful.” And as the event served as the annual fundraiser for her foundation, she joked, “Dig deep into your pockets, otherwise I’m coming for you.”

The evening also featured a Fast and Furious trivia game with the Fast X castmembers and was followed by a drag performance from Luxx, Mo Heart and Salina EsTitties.