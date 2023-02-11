Vin Diesel to Reteam With Filmmaker David Twohy for ‘Riddick: Furya’

Vin Diesel and David Twohy will reunite for Riddick: Furya.

Ten years after the franchise’s last installment, Riddick, the Fast and Furious star will return to the role he first took on in 2000’s Pitch Black. Diesel will also produce under his One Race Films banner alongside Samantha Vincent, while Twohy is set to direct from his script.

According to the film’s official logline, in Riddick: Furya, the protagonist finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

“Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya,” Twohy said in a statement. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

In addition to the Riddick projects, Diesel headlines the Fast and Furious saga and voices the iconic Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Twohy has made a name for himself in the sci-fi space, with this franchise, as well as alien horror movie The Arrival and supernatural thriller Below. He’s perhaps most well-known for writing the script for The Fugitive, which garnered critical acclaim.

Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales for the film at next week’s EFM in Berlin.