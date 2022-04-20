Vin Diesel Reveals Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10,’ Announces Start of Production

Vin Diesel has unveiled the title for the first half of the Fast and Furious franchise’s final chapter.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor and producer revealed that the film’s title will be Fast X. Diesel also captioned the photo of the movie’s title logo as “Day one…,” which confirms production has started on the franchise’s tenth installment.

The film’s title is just the latest announcement about the upcoming movie, which is being directed, as well as produced, by longtime franchise helmer Justin Lin. It’s currently slated for theatrical release on May 19, 2023.

Earlier this month, the star behind franchise lead Dominic Toretto shared in an April 9 Instagram that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson would be joining the latest Fast installment.

“Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” Diesel said of his photo with Larson, which features her hanging on his shoulder while laughing. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

While not much has been revealed about the Universal film’s plot, other major casting announcements have already been revealed, including the franchise debut of Jason Momoa, who could serve as one of the movie’s villains.

The first of a two-part finale, Fast X is expected to film back-to-back with the original series’ final installment, though the Fast universe will continue on through a series of planned spinoffs.