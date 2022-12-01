Vince Vaughn Weighs In on Possible ‘Dodgeball’ Sequel: “The Studio Likes It So We’ll See Where It Goes”

Last month, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story star Justin Long got fans buzzing when he revealed that Vince Vaughn had an idea for a sequel to the 2004 comedy that was just waiting for Ben Stiller’s stamp of approval after he was uncertain about doing a follow-up.

At Wednesday night’s premiere for his new comedy Christmas with the Campbells, which he co-wrote and produced, Vaughn gave an update on the project himself, sharing that he and Stiller are both open but cautious of the risks of revisiting the hit film.

“They’ve always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we’ll see where it goes,” Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he’s in the same boat as me actually which is if it’s a really fun and great idea then that’s fun, but if it’s just something to go do it again then why?”

The star pointed to A Christmas Story Christmas — the A Christmas Story sequel he recently produced following a grown-up Ralphie from the 1983 film — as an example of doing a sequel right that isn’t just a retelling of the original. “You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own,” Vaughn continued. “I think for all of us if it feels right and it’s funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it’s not, it’s just another idea getting kicked around.”

Owen Wilson also recently teased a Wedding Crashers follow-up could still happen. Vaughn said of revisiting some of his famous flicks: “I’ve had so many movies that I’ve been fortunate with and I never jumped into the sequels for that reason. Because I always felt like if you’re just doing it because you think it’s a way to get an audience, the problem is you’re not going to feel good on the other side of it. So we’ve waited and I’m sure one of them will make sense, there’s some continuation that will work.”

For now, Vaughn’s focus is on Christmas with the Campbells, an R-rated version of a Hallmark Christmas movie starring Long, Brittany Snow, Alex Moffat, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Julia Duffy, which he produced alongside A Christmas Story‘s Peter Billingsley.

Inspired by watching Hallmark movies with his wife and questioning “is she really leaving that six-figure job in New York? She’s only known this guy for a week,” Vaughn said he “thought this would be so fun to have a Hallmark writer write a traditional Hallmark movie and don’t change the structure or the story, shoot it like a Hallmark movie, have the score be Hallmark, then go do a rated-R comedy pass for dialogue and let the actors improvise rated-R and adult.”

“It’s so fun when you see it and it’s telling you it’s a Hallmark movie but there’s times when you go, ‘Did they just say that?'” he added. “It’s kind of that thing that I’ve always wanted when I’ve watched it, like ‘What if they really said stuff like this?'”

Billingsley, who counts this as his fifth Christmas project and has been synonymous with the holiday since playing Ralphie as a kid, also spoke about the appeal of Christmas films aside from just a love of the season.

“The holidays for all of us are a very kinetic, sometimes radioactive time that kind of brings out the best and the worst in us,” he explained. “I think they’re really ripe for comedy because they’re filled with a lot of the optimism and hope that we want but at the same time we’re forced to be around people we don’t want to be around or expectations that don’t come true. I like playing in that arena, it’s just a great ecosystem to tell really, really good stories.”

Christmas with the Campbells hits theaters and starts streaming on AMC+ on Friday.