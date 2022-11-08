Viola Davis to Star in Action Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film (Exclusive)

Viola Davis, currently on screens in The Woman King, has come aboard to star and produce G20, an action-thriller from Amazon Studios and MRC Film.

Patricia Riggen, who directed The 33 and Miracles From Heaven, is set to helm the feature, with Davis and Julius Tennon, her husband and partner at JuVee Productions, joining Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance as producers.

The script, by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick), with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), is set at the G20 Summit, which is overtaken by terrorists. Davis is playing the American president, named Taylor Sutton, who must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and, of course, the world.

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see,” said MRC Film co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman in a statement. “In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film.”

G20 was developed with MRC Film. The Amazon Original Movie will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.

In addition to toplining The Woman King, Davis can also currently be seen in cameo form in New Line’s Black Adam, reprising her role as shady government operative Amanda Waller. She also played that role in HBO Max’s hit Peacemaker series earlier this year.

The actress, who won an Oscar for her performance in 2016’s Fences, is currently shooting Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and is repped by CAA and the Lasher Group.