Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy Win

Viola Davis achieved EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me.

The actress previously said in the Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, that her decision to write her book, which was released in April, was “exacerbated” by the COVID-19 pandemic but rooted in her “hitting the top” in Hollywood. She said, “The only thing I could think to do was to go back to the beginning of my story because I think that once you tell your story over and over again, you start to hear it, and you start to think, ‘OK, how did I get here?'”

The Help actress initially began her road to the highly coveted status in 2001, when she received her first Tony Award for best featured actress in a play in King Hedley II. She later took home a second Tony for best lead actress in a play in the 2010 production of Fences.

Davis, who has gotten four Academy Award nominations, finally won her first Oscar in 2017 for best performance in the film adaptation of Fences.

Davis is also a five-time Emmy nominee, four of which she received for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder. Then, in 2015, she won the award for best lead actress in a drama series for her starring role in Peter Nowalk’s series.

The actress joins only 17 other people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony, completing the EGOT feat.

Trevor Noah hosted the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Davis was among the presenters at the ceremony. Find a full list of winners here.