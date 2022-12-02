Box Office: ‘Violent Night’ Unwraps $1.1M in Thursday Evening Previews

- Share this article on Facebook
Tommy Wirkola’s movie Violent Night scared up a strong $1.1 million in Thursday night previews, providing hope that the twisted holiday pic will deliver solid business over the weekend.
The home invasion comedy-thriller began rolling out in 3,000 theaters at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday. By Friday, it will be playing in 3,682 theaters. If tracking is correct, the R-rated pic should open in the low- to mid-teens for Universal and producers 87North.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to remain No. 1 with $20 million or more as it prepares to jump to $700 million worldwide.
In Violent Night, a team of mercenaries break into the wealthy Lightstone family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour), who proves that Nick is no saint.
The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo as Scrooge, the leader of the mercenaries. Other castmembers inlcude Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet and Beverly D’Angelo.
Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.
