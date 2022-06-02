Visual Effects Society Exec Director Eric Roth to Retire

The Visual Effects Society’s executive director Eric Roth announced plans to retire.

The news comes as the society celebrates its 25th anniversary. Roth had led VES for nearly two decades and plans to retire on Sept. 30. The VES executive board has created a search committee to find a successor.

“We have been exceptionally proud and fortunate to have a leader of Eric’s caliber, possessed with such passion, integrity and vision – and the unparalleled skills needed to drive this dynamic organization forward,” said VES chair Lisa Cooke in a released statement.

In a letter from Roth to the VES board, he wrote that working with them had been “a true honor and the pinnacle of my professional career” while adding that “at this time in my life while being mindful of some underlying health issues, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, traveling, and pursuing my next chapter. Since I’m about to turn 65 in a few weeks (time certainly does fly by!), and as we are currently celebrating the Society’s milestone 25th Anniversary, this seems like the right time to make a transition and usher in the next leader who will carry us forward.”

During his term, the visual effects industry has seen a period of great change, from rapid technical and creative advancements to business challenges. “We have created a ‘voice’ for our industry and society over these years by working together with a common purpose,” Roth wrote in his letter. “Although we are an honorary society we have found our power — our voice — when we convene industry leaders on vital topics or issue important whitepapers on the status of the industry or the latest technology.”

He also highlighted how the society has grown since its early days, writing, “when I assumed this role, we were about 750 people, mostly situated in California; now we have more than 4,400 members in 45 countries and 14 Sections worldwide. I will proudly count our global expansion and influence as the most important part of the legacy I leave behind.”