Visual Effects Society Names Nancy Ward Executive Director

The Visual Effects Society has named Nancy Ward as its new executive director.

Ward joined the Society in 2014 as program and development director, and was appointed Interim executive director upon the retirement of Eric Roth in September. Roth led the organization, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, for nearly two decades.

“Nancy has a passion for the VES and a vision to further uplift the Society and bring it to the forefront of the global entertainment community,” said VES Chair Lisa Cooke. “She has earned a tremendous reputation among the board, staff, sections, worldwide membership and industry partners, and we are confident that the VES will achieve new heights under her leadership.”

Said Ward, “It’s an enormous privilege to connect, educate, honor and celebrate the hardest working–and probably most underappreciated professionals–in entertainment, around the world. … It is my intention to further grow the Society into a powerful resource that is recognized and respected in all corners of the globe.”

As VES program and development director, Ward oversaw fundraising, partnerships, alliances and new programs. This included leading the VES archives initiative and development of the soon-to-be-launched VES digital museum.

Prior to joining the VES, Ward spent more than a decade in advertising, direct marketing, brand identity and business development.