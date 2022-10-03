‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death

(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther.

The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.

A mural of King T’Challa appears at one stage in the trailer, as Marvel Studios is making good on having the sequel be a tribute to the late Boseman, whose character was not recast for the sequel.

But the mystery of the trailer is: Who will be the next Black Panther?

“They have lost their protector,” Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, observes as the Wakandans come under attack after King T’Challa’s death, including from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

“Now is our time to strike … Show them who we are,” Queen Ramonda declares. That’s when, from the sky, swiftly descends a woman in a black suit, as the trailer teases the next Black Panther.

Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Coogler’s 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture Oscar nomination. Coogler wrote a sequel for Black Panther star Boseman that pre-dated his untimely death.

Coogler and Marvel Studios then got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman’s legacy.

Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o, Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Bassett and Martin Freeman, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as the hero Riri Williams.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11.