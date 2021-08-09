Warner Bros., AMC Strike 45-Day Exclusive Theatrical Window Deal for 2022

In a new deal with mega-cinema chain AMC Theatres, Warner Bros. has agreed to return to an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window in 2022.

AMC CEO Adam Aron unveiled the pact Monday during an earnings call.

“We’re especially pleased Warner Bros. has decided to move away from day-and-date,” Aron said. “We are in active dialogue with every major studio.”

WarnerMedia enraged cinema operators when deciding to open its 2021 slate simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. The company has since said that the move was in response to the ongoing pandemic, and not permanent.

The audacious Aron said it was “no secret” that AMC was “not at all happh” when WarnerMedia made its move after launching HBO Max. “An exclusive widow is an important way to build big and successful franchises.”

Analysts who track movie ticket sales say such a home release hurts a film’s prospects at the multiplex, as well as encouraging piracy. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad opened to a troubled $27.6 million.

Disney is likewise making some of its event pics available day-and-date on Disney+ and in cinemas, including the 2021 summer tentpole Jungle Cruise. Often, such titles cost an extra $30 for Disney+ customers to watch; HBO Max titles are free for its subscribers.

AMC Entertainment posted a smaller second-quarter loss and a rebound in revenue as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

After the closing bell, the parent of AMC Theatres recorded a loss of 71 cents per share, which beat a consensus Wall Street estimate of 91 cents, and did far better than a year-earlier loss of $5.38 per share. The loss for the three months to March 31 hit $344 million, compared to a year-earlier loss of $561.2 million.

“In short, AMC crushed it in Q2,” Aron said during the earnings call.

More to come.