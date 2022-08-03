Warner Bros. Sets Release Date for ‘Joker 2’

The Joker is set to return to the local multiplex on Oct. 4, 2024.

The Joker 2 sequel likely to star Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain will be directed by Todd Phillips and get a blockbuster release by Warner Bros. after the 2019 debut of Joker, which grossed around $1 billion in box office.

Phillips wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. Phillips has revealed on social media the title of the new project — Joker: Folie à deux — referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental condition that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family.

Lady Gaga is also understood to be circling Joker 2, according to THR sources, with details on her character still under wraps. Still, Joker is known for his on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

Phillips previously produced A Star Is Born, the 2018 remake that starred Joker producer Bradley Cooper and Gaga.

It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking out on their own, as they did in many instances with the first movie.