Warner Bros. Ups Jesse Ehrman to President of Production and Development

Warner Bros. veteran Jesse Ehrman is stepping into a new role. The executive has been promoted to president, production and development at the Burbank-based studio. He takes over the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti.

Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott were also promoted to the title of senior vice president, production at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ehrman has been with the studio for 16 years and has worked on The Hangover trilogy, Space Jam 2, Ready Player One and Ocean’s 8. He is currently working on upcoming films such as Minecraft, the prequel to the Ocean’s movies and Coyote vs. Acme. In his new position, the exec will oversee Warners’ live-action development team and budget, working closely with Warners film bosses Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy on the studio’s overall slate development. He most recently held the title of executive vice president, production. Kevin McCormick continues in that role, working closely with Ehrman.

Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott were also promoted, taking on the title of senior vice president, production at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Adams has worked at Warners for more than a decade, working on films including The Nice Guys, Tomb Raider and The Meg and is currently overseeing production on Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Barbie, The Meg 2 and Wonka.

Dodd joined Warners in 2018 and oversaw films including best picture nominee King Richard and is working on Bong Joon Ho’s next film.

Walcott previously was with Warners from 2017-2020 and returned this January as vice president, creative development. Her work has included In the Heights and Ocean’s 8 and current work including hte upcoming The Color Purple musical and a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.

“This new leadership team highlights a new era at Warner Bros. Pictures,” said DeLuca and Abdy in a statement. “These executives are all smart, super-talented and have great taste and instincts. Over his career at the studio, Jesse has compiled a terrific filmography and demonstrated he’s the right choice to head up our production and development team. Cate, Peter and Sheila are all proven, highly creative development executives with relationships and skill sets that complement each other. With this team, we are well-positioned to continue Warner Bros. Pictures’ 100-year legacy of success.”