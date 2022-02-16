WarnerMedia Partners With Black Beauty Roster to Help Staff Hair and Makeup on Productions

Jamika Wilson and Mia Neal became the first Black women to win an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' in 2021.

In response to increasing awareness of the need for hair and makeup professionals who know how to work with Black talents’ variety of hair textures and skin tones, WarnerMedia has partnered with Black Beauty Roster to help staff its film and television productions.

BBR is both a database of Black beauty professionals and a platform that provides training for all artists in working with textured hair and a range of skin tones, as well as offering industry guidance and support for artists from historically marginalized backgrounds.

“As we continue to see more diverse talent in front of the camera, we have to ensure we are diversifying behind the camera as well — especially with hair and makeup,” BBR co-founder Simone Tetteh said in a statement. “We’ve seen and heard of too many on-set hair and makeup horror stories from talent of color, and it’s time we change the narrative. We’re thrilled WarnerMedia wants to partner with us to not only diversify the industry, but lead the charge by changing it for the better.”

In addition to staffing opportunities for BBR members on WarnerMedia productions, the partnership will also include workshops on allyship and advocacy for executives and other industry decision-makers, as well as TV Academy panels focused on diversity in behind-the-camera roles.

“We’ve listened to the needs of our talent and creative communities’ desire to access beauty professionals that will help them continue to create best-in-class content while delivering an equitable and intentional experience,” WarnerMedia vice president of Equity + Inclusion, Pipeline and Content Yvette Urbina said in a statement. “We acknowledge that not everyone’s the same and the needs of our talent to do their best work is paramount. We are thrilled to partner with BBR, a company that shares our commitment to championing underrepresented artists and inclusive environments to increase across the industry.”

The partnership comes as Coming 2 America hair department heads Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer have become the third and fourth Black artists to receive Oscar nominations for makeup and hairstyling, on the heels of Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson’s historic noms (and eventual wins) for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom the year before.