WarnerMedia Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Head-On’ Director Fatih Akin

WarnerMedia has signed a multi-year and muti-project first-look deal with Fatih Akin, the acclaimed German-Turkish director of Head-On, On the Other Side of Heaven and In the Fade.

The agreement, announced Thursday, will cover German and Turkish language movies and series both for theatrical release, as well as projects for TV and for Warner’s streaming service HBO Max.

Warner has been Akin’s production and distribution partner on three feature films: 2017 Golden Globe-winning In the Fade, which won star Diane Kruger the best actress honor in Cannes in 2017, the crime drama The Golden Glove, and the upcoming feature Rheingold starring Emilio Sakraya, set for release in Germany Oct. 27.

“Warner Bros. Pictures has inspired me all of my life. Some of the most important movies of all time were made by the studio,” Akin said in a statement. “After three amazing collaborations, I feel that I’m in very good hands with WarnerMedia.”

The deal is a further sign that WarnerMedia is looking to lock in top local talent as it rolls out its HBO Max service across Europe. Currently, HBO Max is not available in several major European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K. But WarnerMedia is already laying the groundwork for those launches in the future after local licensing deals in the territories expire.

“We’ve worked with Fatih Akin for a number of years now and this deal furthers our fantastic relationship together,” said Hannes Heyelmann, evp programming EMEA at WarnerMedia, on the first-look deal. “We know how important local content is to our audiences and, together with Fatih, we want to produce some great German and Turkish language content. We are looking forward to continuing our work with this incredibly talented director and writer.”