WarnerMedia France Names Stephane Queneudec Head of Theatrical Production

WarnerMedia France has named Stéphane Quéneudec head of local theatrical production, strengthening its original content team.

Quéneudec, who has worked at the company since 2007, takes on responsibility for “managing and developing the company’s local film production, for release both in cinemas and on HBO Max,” the entertainment arm of AT&T said on Tuesday. He will report to Pierre Branco, country manager France, Benelux & MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey), and also join the WarnerMedia France board.

“We have great ambitions to further accelerate French film production and look forward to doing so under Stéphane’s leadership,” Branco said.

Said Quéneudec: “WarnerMedia and French cinema share a long history together, and I’m excited to develop this next chapter. Our ambition is to increase the number of French films that we are producing, and we look forward to continuing to work with the best creative talent in the business.”

Most recently, Quéneudec, a former Studiocanal executive, held the role of vp for TV and SVOD sales.

He will work closely with Olivier Snanoudj, senior vp theatrical distribution and Grégory Schuber, senior vp marketing, data & innovation and their teams. Supporting Quéneudec will be Jordi Coleno, who has been appointed senior manager local production and Josselin Grandsire who is taking on the role of senior local production analyst. The company is also looking to recruit a development director.

“Bruno Perez, executive director local production marketing, will continue to be responsible for local film marketing, and he will be joined by Julie Girardot, who takes up the role of senior product & strategy manager, after seven years working with the Warner Bros. film and home entertainment marketing team in the U.S.,” the company said. “With five films being released in 2022, including Simone, Le voyage du siècle in February, and numerous other projects underway, WarnerMedia’s commitment to, and investment in, producing and developing local French films remains a priority.”