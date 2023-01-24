Watch the Oscar Nominations Livestream

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards are being revealed Tuesday morning.

The announcement, hosted by Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams, will start at 5:30 a.m. PT. It is being streamed live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy’s social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Among the 23 award categories that the top films from 2022 are vying for are best picture, best actress in a leading role, best actor in a supporting role and best directing. Other categories include best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design and best visual effects.

Watch the livestream of the 95th Oscar noms announcement below, and follow The Hollywood Reporter for a complete list of the nominees.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. The telecast will also stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Last year, Sian Heder’s CODA was named best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Will Smith also won best leading actor for King Richard, and Jessica Chastain took home best actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Find the complete list of last year’s winners here.

For the latest news and analysis following the announcement, visit THR’s awards hub. Also, for additional insight into the nominations, follow Scott Feinberg’s The Race and Carolyn Giardina’s Behind the Screen blogs.