Chip and Dale Reunite, Search for Missing Cartoon Characters in New ‘Rescue Rangers’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie features the iconic chipmunks voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, an adult Peter Pan and a viking Seth Rogen.

“What’s the first thing that pops into your head when I say Chip and Dale? I bet it’s these guys” Samberg says over a shot of Chippendales dancers. “But certainly the second would be those rascally cartoon chipmunks Chip and Dale.”

The more than two-minute video shows viewers how Chip (Mulaney) and Dale’s (Samberg) paths have diverged since Rescue Rangers got canceled, with Chip becoming an insurance agent and Dale getting the CGI treatment and still attending fan conventions in Los Angeles.

When six cartoon characters go missing and the police call Dale for help, he reaches out to Chip, and the two reunite to solve the mystery of who’s been kidnapping the ‘toons.

“Dale, you look different,” Mulaney’s Chip tells Samberg’s Dale. “It’s no secret I had the CGI surgery. What’s been up with you?” Dale asks Chip. “You know, this, that, other vague things to fill the space of this conversation,” Chip replies.

Chip agrees to check out the scenes of the missing ‘toons with Dale and see what they find out to pass along to the detective on the case, but “that’s all we’re going to do.”

“So, you’re saying the Rescue Rangers are back? Yes!” Dale excitedly says to an unamused Chip.

When the chipmunks begin investigating, creepy adult Peter Pan threatens them, saying he can’t have them poking around where they don’t belong. Viking Rogen with his “weird, dead eyes” tries (and fails) to capture Chip and Dale, before Peter Pan grabs Chip.

“I was always more of an Alvin and the Chipmunks kind of person,” Peter Pan tells Chip, who’s taped to a wall after being captured. “You monster,” Chip replies.

Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, J.K. Simmons and Kiki Layne round out the cast of Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, which hits Disney+ on May 20.

Watch the trailer below.