Chris Hemsworth Takes on New Deadly Mission in ‘Extraction 2’ Trailer

The latest teaser for Netflix’s action sequel Extraction 2 has Chris Hemsworth’s Australian black ops mercenary Tyler Rake taking on a new deadly mission as it’s revealed Rake survived the events of the original film.

In the sequel, Rake is tasked with rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. Rake seemingly died in the original Extraction, which hit Netflix in 2020, but a last-minute reveal put that into question. A Tudum teaser from 2021 with the hashtag #RakeLives also suggested there was more to come from Rake’s character.

Hemsworth’s death-defying stunts in the latest Extraction 2 trailer include endless punching and kicking and using a riot shield to beat off a chaotic swarm of attacks in a prison yard.

“Tyler, you were clinically dead nine months ago,” Rake hears at one point after a blow to his head renders him senseless. The original Extraction thriller saw the mercenary mourn the death of his son while rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug kingpin.

“But you fought your way back,” the voice-over continues. In Extraction 2, Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, and with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Golshifteh Farahani also reprises her role from Extraction. And Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili star in the sequel.

Extraction 2 will debut on Netflix on June 16.