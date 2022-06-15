Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in 'My Policeman'

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.

The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.

The film is directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book from Bethan Roberts. Its cast also includes David Dawson and Rupert Everett as younger/older Patrick and Emma Corrin and Gina McKee as younger/older Marion.

My Policeman arrives in U.S. and U.K. theaters on Oct. 21 and on Prime Video globally on Nov. 4.

Styles, who emerged as a solo star from British boy band One Direction, released his third album Harry’s House in May. His other film credits including Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Olivia Wilde’s drama Don’t Worry Darling, which is releasing in theaters in September.

Watch the teaser for My Policeman below.